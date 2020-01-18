Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985,980 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,436,000 after acquiring an additional 734,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

