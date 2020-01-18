Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MYOK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,307,000 after buying an additional 228,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 2,581.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 217,199 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

