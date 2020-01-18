Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after buying an additional 1,599,212 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,543,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 1,025,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

