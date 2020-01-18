Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

