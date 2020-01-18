PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

