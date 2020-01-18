PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTC. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 76.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 631.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $61,703,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $43,293,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

