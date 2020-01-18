Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SAFM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

