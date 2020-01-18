Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $46,614.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

