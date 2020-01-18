First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

THFF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

