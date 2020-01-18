First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
THFF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.
In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
