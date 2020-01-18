Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $510.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $547.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.