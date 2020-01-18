Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $272.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.44. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.