Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $272.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.44. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
