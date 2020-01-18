Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

