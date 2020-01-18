Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.02.

VLO stock opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 151.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,962 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 500,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 299,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

