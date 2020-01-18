Analysts Offer Predictions for Sutro Biopharma Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

