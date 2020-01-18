Northland Power Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.30 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.22.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$22.46 and a 52 week high of C$28.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

