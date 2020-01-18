Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $31.01 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

