Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,449,000 after buying an additional 322,351 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,022,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 444,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,120.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,800 shares of company stock worth $2,374,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.