FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,146 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

