Critical Survey: Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRC)

Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wholehealth Products and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A California Resources $3.06 billion 0.14 $328.00 million $1.27 6.69

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wholehealth Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wholehealth Products and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A California Resources 12.41% -23.46% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wholehealth Products and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40

California Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.69%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Wholehealth Products.

Summary

California Resources beats Wholehealth Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wholehealth Products

Wholehealth Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. It produces and markets diagnostic test kits for consumer use and for health professionals. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

