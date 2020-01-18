Head-To-Head Review: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) vs. ATA (NYSE:ATAI)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Youdao and ATA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than ATA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and ATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $106.57 million 16.89 -$30.43 million N/A N/A ATA $190,000.00 208.64 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of ATA shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A ATA 22,426.20% -19.31% -15.59%

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

ATA Company Profile

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

