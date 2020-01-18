Financial Analysis: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) versus FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands $17.08 million 0.78 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 11.78% 69.48% 32.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 2 2 0 2.50 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.47%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Sundial Growers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

