Contrasting Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) & Torchlight Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:TRCH)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Torchlight Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $1.28 million 37.86 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bellatrix Exploration and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Torchlight Energy Resources has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 338.46%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torchlight Energy Resources is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Risk and Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29% Torchlight Energy Resources -528.13% -28.59% -12.98%

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources beats Bellatrix Exploration on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

