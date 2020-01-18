Brokers Offer Predictions for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.11 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

