L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

