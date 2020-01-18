Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $608,970. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

