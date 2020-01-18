FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

AIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NYSE:AIV opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

