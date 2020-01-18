Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

