Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ MYO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

