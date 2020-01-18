Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $89.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

