Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.