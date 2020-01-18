Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.50

Media stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Marcus & Millichap’s score:

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

NYSE MMI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.