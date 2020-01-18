Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.25

Media headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a news impact score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $72.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

