Somewhat Negative News Coverage Likely to Impact Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Price

News stories about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a news sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

