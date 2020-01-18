Extremely Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Share Price

News headlines about Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sandstorm Gold earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.38. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 129.14.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

