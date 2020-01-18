London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.80

News coverage about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted London Stock Exchange Group’s analysis:

Shares of SPXCF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

