Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 3.50

Media stories about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

