Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.43

News stories about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

