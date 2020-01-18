Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given News Impact Score of -2.60

News coverage about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
NYSE LYG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.58.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
