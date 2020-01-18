FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.69

News stories about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news impact score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected FedEx's analysis:

Shares of FDX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58. FedEx has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

