Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a media sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HMC opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

