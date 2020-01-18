General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.22

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted General Motors’ score:

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.