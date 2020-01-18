BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media headlines about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BlackRock’s ranking:

NYSE:BLK opened at $535.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $401.80 and a fifty-two week high of $539.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

