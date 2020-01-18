Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albany International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 137.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Albany International by 96.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 403,810 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.