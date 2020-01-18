ValuEngine Upgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Hold

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

