ValuEngine Upgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Hold

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
