Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $419.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.28. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fossil Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Fossil Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

