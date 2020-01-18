Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cowen has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Cowen had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

