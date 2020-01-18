Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fanhua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fanhua has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fanhua by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fanhua by 4,537.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fanhua by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fanhua by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

