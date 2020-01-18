Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:BBU opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

