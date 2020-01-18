Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $507.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $14,391,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.