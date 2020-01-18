ValuEngine Upgrades Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Hold

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL opened at $3.30 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.